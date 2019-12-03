UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Asks PIA To Adopt Uniform Policy In Tackling Fake Degree Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:05 PM

Chairman Senate Standing on Aviation Mushahid Ullah Khan Tuesday asked the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to adopt a uniform policy in tackling the fake degree issue in the organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing on Aviation Mushahid Ullah Khan Tuesday asked the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to adopt a uniform policy in tackling the fake degree issue in the organization.

Chairing the committee meeting, he said the department could take various actions against the fake degree holders including stoppage of annual increment, demote them in previous grades, while the option of expelling them from the employment should be the last choice.

The committee was informed that the PIA board had constituted an Employee Leadership Team (ELT) in 2006 to verify degrees of the employees.

At the time of appointment, a form was given to candidates to fill that he/she could be terminated from the service in case of forgery with documents and credentials.

The body was informed that out of 647 cases of fake degree, as many as 206 employees had approached the court and only three to four persons got relief.

Among others, Senators Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Javed, Nauman Wazir, Hasil Khan Bejenjo, Sajjad Hussain, Behramand Tangi, besides Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jami, Chief Executive Officer PIA and General Manager PIA also attended the meeting.

