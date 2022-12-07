Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered nursing colleges

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to provide the list of registered nursing colleges functioning across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to provide the list of registered nursing colleges functioning across the country.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand was informed that 13,000 nurses are working without any professional training and asked the President of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro to tell the reasons behind all this negligence.

Senator Humayun said that nurses are the backbone of the health sector and added that the actual problem in Pakistan is the quality and standard of nurses. "Keeping in view the increasing population of Pakistan, we have to train the nurses in Pakistan and send them abroad for the betterment and revival of the economy", he added.

The Chairperson committee asked the President PNC, "How Parliamentary Secretary Health got additional charge of President of any institution which is an autonomous body".

Responding to a question, President PNC Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro said that there are many institutions in Pakistan where members of Parliament are serving on an honorary basis. She added that conflict can arise in case I have my own nursing college.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed the petition of Malik Muhammad Usman Ali, who alleged that a large number of nursing students are registered with bogus and fake institutions established by PNC employees.

Later, the Chairperson of the committee, Dr Humayun Mohmand directed the committee staff to ask the Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter of threat calls in the next meeting.