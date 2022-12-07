UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Asks PNC To Provide List Of Registered Nursing Colleges

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered nursing colleges

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to provide the list of registered nursing colleges functioning across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to provide the list of registered nursing colleges functioning across the country.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand was informed that 13,000 nurses are working without any professional training and asked the President of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro to tell the reasons behind all this negligence.

Senator Humayun said that nurses are the backbone of the health sector and added that the actual problem in Pakistan is the quality and standard of nurses. "Keeping in view the increasing population of Pakistan, we have to train the nurses in Pakistan and send them abroad for the betterment and revival of the economy", he added.

The Chairperson committee asked the President PNC, "How Parliamentary Secretary Health got additional charge of President of any institution which is an autonomous body".

Responding to a question, President PNC Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro said that there are many institutions in Pakistan where members of Parliament are serving on an honorary basis. She added that conflict can arise in case I have my own nursing college.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed the petition of Malik Muhammad Usman Ali, who alleged that a large number of nursing students are registered with bogus and fake institutions established by PNC employees.

Later, the Chairperson of the committee, Dr Humayun Mohmand directed the committee staff to ask the Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter of threat calls in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate President Of Pakistan Police Parliament Federal Investigation Agency All

Recent Stories

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with ..

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

few seconds
 Regional cooperation key to find solutions to the ..

Regional cooperation key to find solutions to the socio-economic challenges: Spe ..

2 seconds ago
 Parties to Ukraine Conflict Must Uphold Int'l Law ..

Parties to Ukraine Conflict Must Uphold Int'l Law on War Prisoners - Chinese Env ..

7 seconds ago
 Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA ..

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

4 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

4 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.