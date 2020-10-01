UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Asks PTA, PEMRA To Raise Awareness Against Child Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Senate Special Committee on Child Protection Thursday asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) officials to raise awareness in the public against child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Special Committee on Child Protection Thursday asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) officials to raise awareness in the public against child abuse.

There is an urgent need for legislation on child abuse and child labor, Senator Rubina Khalid said while chairing the committee.

She said the committee would soon review the provincial legislation over the matter.

Briefing the meeting about the rape of a miner girl in Nowshera, District Police Officer (DPO) said that the accused person had been arrested and the matter was in the court now.

Rubina Khalid asked whether the action was taken against the doctor who failed to perform the autopsy of the girl. The police officials said that it was not the doctor's fault. Forensic report could be made only in Khyber Medical College while there is no other facility in the whole province, they added.

