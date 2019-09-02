Senate body asks PTET to resolve pensioners' payment issue soon :Senator Rubina Khalid

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate sub-committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) to immediately grant the pension to the pensioners who haven't received increased amount of pension as announced by the government from time to time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):Senate sub-committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) to immediately grant the pension to the pensioners who haven't received increased amount of pension as announced by the government from time to time.

Sub-Committee, Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, met here on the issue of increased pension payment of the retired employee of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) payable by the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubari briefed the committee that PTET has been looking after the PTCL instead of its own employees. "PTET decided the pension obligation rules themselves and was not granting pension amounts to its rightful retired employees", she added.

She apprised the house that PTET has sublet the Ufone tower to Ufone while the money generated from this tower belonged to pensioners of PTCL. "When asked about the agreement between Ufone and Trust, the officials did not provide any documents regarding this issue", she added.

Member committee, Senator Rehman Malik said that the details of agreement between PTET and Ufone must be public.

On request of Senator Malik, house heard the grievances of affected pensioners who were also present in the meeting. The pensioners apprised the committee members about the officials' attitude regarding their case.

They said they have not received the increased amount of pensions since 2008 and the current pension was also decreasing with every year. "We are receiving 5.5% of the previous amount of pension which is too low for our expenses", one of the pensioners said.

Committee directed PTET officials to provide the details of the losses suffered in investment in mutual funds together with their reasons.

The committee also recommended that Supreme Court judgment regarding the pensioners should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Official of Ministry of IT told the committee that PTET chairman was selected for the period of one year and its board consists of 6 members 3 from the ministry and 3 from the PTCL. In 1990 TNT converted into PTET and started working for the welfare of the employees separately.

Committee strongly recommended PTET to rename the 'Ufone Tower' as 'PTET House' adding it said there should be no correlation between PTCL and Ufone.

Committee expressed displeasure over the callous attitude of PTCL officials and their report was incomplete and unsatisfactory.

The meeting was held with Senator Rubina Khalid as its chair and was attended among others by Engineer Rukhsana Zubari, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, senior officers of Ministry IT&T, PTET and others.