Senate body assured immediate withdrawal of show cause notices to PIMS doctors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The senior officials of the Ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday assured the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination about immediate withdrawal of show cause notices to 26 doctors of different provinces working at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

During meeting which was chaired by committee chairperson Khushbakht Shujaat, several members expressed their concerns over unnecessary delay in addressing the issues of PIMS doctors including their promotion matters despite clear orders of the courts and the directions of the parliament.

Senator Usman Kakar raised objection over issuing of show cause notices to those 26 doctors from various provinces who are working with full dedication at PIMS despite unfair response from the ministry concerned and hospital administration.

He said that various administrative seats have been allocated to irrelevant and inexperienced persons at PIMS and asked the committee to take notice of this matter.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi said that many senior doctors have been working at PIMS without any single promotion for the last 15 years. He termed it clear violation of their basic rights and unjustifiable.

He asked the PIMS administration to immediately resolve PIMS doctors' issues as per directions of the courts and submit report in this regard with the committee within two weeks.

Senator Shafeeq Tareen demanded of the authorities concerned to appoint relevant and experienced persons at major seats at PIMS to properly serve the patients. He said that on the direction of Supreme Court a high level committee was constituted to address all outstanding issues of PIMS.

Senator Hidayat Ullah questioned why PIMS administration is reluctant to implement Supreme Court and High Court orders and asked to immediately implement all court directions related with the promotion and other issues of PIMS doctors.

Committee Chairperson Khushbakth Shujaat expressed the hope that all genuine outstanding issues of doctors will be addressed to have well organized and quality services at PIMS and other hospitals for incoming patients.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan apprised the committee that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 that resulted reduction in coronavirus cases in the country.

He said that present facts and figure of the disease show declining trend of coronavirus at all level due to prompt response of the government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing satisfaction over current COVOD-19 situation, he said that all this was made possible due to team efforts and the efficient work of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand. He added such strategy was successfully implemented to get results.

He said that all concerned Federal and provincial and public and private institutions played remarkable role under NCOC against the disease. He also acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies were made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.