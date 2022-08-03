UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Assures Support To KP Govt In Getting Funds For NMDs

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Sub-Committee on States and Frontier Regions on Monday assured its support to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in taking funds for the province especially the Newly Merged Districts (NMD) under different heads from the Federal government.

The committee members Dr Sania Nishter and Hidayatullah Khan expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development projects in merged districts and suggested e-tendering and introduction of GIS system.

Members of the Committee Senator Dr Sania Nishter and Senator Hidayatullah Khan visited office of the Chief Secretary KP and were briefed about the 'NMDs Development Portfolio' procedure and utilization of funds.

CS Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) Shahab Ali Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.

ADC Shahab Ali Shah briefed the committee about the developmental schemes, expenditures, monitoring, preparation and mechanism in the merged districts.

He informed the committee that due to shortage of funds, the government was unable to establish new offices for different departments including police stations and courts in the merged areas, adding that if the provincial government gets its due share from the NFC Award then these issues could be addressed.

The Senate body assured to raise the funds' issue and other problems being confronted by KP government regarding federal schemes in NMDs on a priority basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

