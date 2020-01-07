UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Briefed About 2.8 Mln Afghan Refugees Still Residing In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday was informed by senior officials of Ministry of States and Frontier Regions that 2.8 million Afghan refugees were still residing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday was informed by senior officials of Ministry of States and Frontier Regions that 2.8 million Afghan refugees were still residing in Pakistan.

The meeting was held at Parliament House with Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar in the chair.

The committee discussed in details the implementation status of the directions given by the Committee in its meeting held on May 24, 2019.

It was also briefed regarding the Federal Levies in Ex Federally Administered Tribal Areas and in Balochistan province in the light of the directions in its meeting held on February 28, 2019 and May 24, 2019.

The committee was also briefed regarding the SAFRON on Annual Development Programmes (ADPs), roads and education issues in erstwhile tribal areas during the last five years.

Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees Saleem Khan briefed the committee regarding the status and number of Afghan Refugees, including future programs and work done during last 5 years including health, accommodation and their identity cards etc.

He informed the committee that out of 2.8 million Afghan Refugees 1.4 million were registered, whereas 8.5 lac held registration cards and 5 lac others were living without any documentation.

He said that 32 per cent Afghan refugees were still residing in camps, while 68 per cent have shifted out of refugees camps.

The committee was further informed that the 58 per cent among them were living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 per cent in Balochistan province, 11 per cent in Punjab, 4.5 per cent in Sindh and 2.4 per cent in Islamabad.

The committee observed that it was a responsibility of United Nations to provide maximum assistance for the repatriation and resettling of Afghan refugees. It also recommended that separate Haj quota should be requested for the Afghan refugees from Saudi government.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Muhammad Ayub, Rahila Magsi, Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen , besides Joint Secretary Ministry of States andFrontier Regions Uzra Jamali, Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees SaleemKhan and others senior officials.

