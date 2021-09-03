UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Briefed About National Highway Authority Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Friday was briefed regarding the National Highway Authority (NHA) projects completed and ongoing from June 2008 to June 2021.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Prince Omer Ahmedzai.

Members of the committee including Senators Umer Farooq, Saifullah Abro, Kamil Ali Agha, Danesh Kumar, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Shamim Afridi, Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Akram attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications and other senior officials.

The committee was informed that NHA had already completed 81 mega projects out of total 105 projects from June, 2008 to June, 2021. While work is in progress on 23 mega projects and one project is under litigation.

The committee also discussed public petition regarding conversion of the Quetta to Jacobabad, road into Motorway, referred by the Chairman Senate on August 5 for consideration.

The committee was informed that National Highway Authority (NHA) had already planned upgradation and widening of Quetta-Dhadhar Section (118.

322 km) being most critical and hilly terrain of National Highway N-65 between Quetta and Jacobabad.

The committee was further informed that in this regard PC-II & TORs of rehabilitation/ upgradation and widening of Quetta-Dhadhar section had been prepared and recommended by Technical Working Party (TWP-III) for approval of upcoming Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP). The traffic volume on this National Highway is approximately 8,000 to 10,000 vehicle per day which does not justify conversion of this National Highway into Motorway.

The meeting also discussed the projects approved by the NHA board during the last three years in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with special reference to Malakand Division.

Earlier, the committee has expressed displeasure over the absence of senior officials of ministry of Communications in the meeting.

Two members of the committee also walked out of the committee's meeting in protest against the absence of senior officials of the ministry.

