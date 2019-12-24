Senate body briefed on loans granted, waived off for less developed community

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting was given a briefing on bank loans granted, recovered, waived off, outstanding for all the less developed areas of the country.

Details of all employees of ZTBL from less developed areas working on regular, contract, ad hoc and on deputation basis from were also provided.The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Nighat Mirza, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad, Joint Secretary Finance and representatives from Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.For 2019, in Punjab, 33,461 borrowers were given 6166.373 million in Layyah, Loshran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur.

It makes 10% of total Punjab disbursement. In Sindh 7144 borrowers were disbursed 2109.469 million in Badin, Dadu, Jaccobabad, Kamber & Shahdad Kot, Kashmore, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3287 borrowers were given 746.336 million in Bannu, Battagram, Bunair, Chitral, DIKhan, Dir, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Shangla, Tank.

In Balochistan 281 borrowers were given 86.98 million in Barkhan, Bolan, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Lasbela. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2659 borrowers were disbursed 3777.264 million in Bagh, Bhimber, Hattian, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Sudhnoti.

In Gilgit Baltistan 1421 borrowers were given 328.547 million in Astore, Diamer, Gilgit, Ghizer, Skardu.The Committee observed that the comparative analysis can be carried out only when figures of loans for developed areas are also provided province wise and asked to submit the same in the next meeting.Against the agricultural loans in Punjab 7977.6 million has been recovered, 16.72 remitted, 6715.61 million is outstanding.

In Sindh loans recovered are of 2268.14 million, remitted of 6.17 million and outstanding of 3069.67 million. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 956.28 million has been recovered, 1.91 million written off, 220.98 million is outstanding.

In Balochistan 129.48 million has been recovered and 100.37 million is outstanding. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir 468.6 million has been recovered, 0.77 million written off, 163.57 million is outstanding.

In Gilgit Baltistan 409.76 million has been recovered, 1.08 written off and 273.23 million is outstanding.The Committee observed that small farmers shouldn't be harshly treated and punished if they are unable to return loans due to some natural calamity or some other issue of resources.The Committee was told that a total of 966 people from less developed areas are currently working in ZTBL out of which 236 are from Punjab, 213 from Sindh, 154 from KPK, 32 from ex-FATA, 185 from Balochistan, 76 from AJK and 70 are from GB.