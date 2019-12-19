UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Briefed On NIH Work, Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday was briefed on functions, performance and budget allocation of National Institute of Health (NIH).

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under chairmanship of Senator Khushbakht Shujat, Chairperson of the Committee.

Members of the committee Senators including Dr. Mehr Taj Roughani, Dr. Ghous Bakhsh Niazi, Dr. Sikander Mandhro, Sana Jamali and Liaqat Tarakai also attended the meeting.

The committee also discussed the budget allocation of NIH, Islamabad by the government, funding from the national and international donors, income generated by the NIH and its total expenditure.

The Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination informed the committee that in 2018-19, Rs 527.240 million grant in aid was received from the government and for 2019-20 proposed budget is 535.

759 million.

He said that the institute was working on proposing three different pieces of legislation to make the health sector better and had rejuvenated the working of the institute in last couple of years.

"From international agreements to generating vaccines ingenuously, the institute is working on becoming internationally compatible" he said.

The Committee also discussed high charges of private hospitals and laboratories and pathetic condition of public hospitals raised by Senator Javed Abbasi.

It was told that learning from the experience of Punjab, the Federal government was working to develop minimum service standards and categorization as well which would be mandatory to follow by the hospitals and laboratories.

The meeting was also attended by heads of NIH and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

