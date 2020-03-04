Senate body briefed on PASS

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) was held here at Parliament House on Wednesday and briefed on the functions of PASS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) was held here at Parliament House on Wednesday and briefed on the functions of PASS.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Committee Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini.

Members of the committee including senators Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Dr Asif Kirmani and Nighat Mirza also attended the meeting.

Senior officials briefed the committee in detail on the functions, role, budget, human resource, challenges of PASS and related matter of Centre for Rural Economy.