Senate body briefed on PR projects, urges timely completion track upgrades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Tuesday was briefed on upcoming, ongoing, and pending railway projects, as well as the major challenges currently facing the Ministry of Railways.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, was informed that a total of 38 projects worth Rs 260.085 billion were undertaken during the fiscal year 2024–25. Of these, six projects have been completed, while 32 have been carried forward to 2025–26.

While briefing the committee, the Chairman of Railways described the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project—spanning from Karachi to Rohri—as a “lifeline” for the Reko Diq and Thar coal projects, which are expected to commence this year, subject to the availability of funds.

He noted that the total estimated cost of ML-1 stands at Rs 2,298.18 billion, and a proposal has been submitted for the allocation of Rs 75 billion in the financial year 2025–26 to initiate the project.

The committee was further informed that 12 additional projects—covering track expansion, safety enhancements, rehabilitation, track replacement, feasibility studies, and upgraded security systems—require an allocation of Rs 11.076 billion in the next fiscal year.

Committee members appreciated the Ministry's new strategy to complete large-scale projects in phased segments, terming it a pragmatic approach.

They also emphasized the importance of timely completion to avoid cost escalations and directed the Ministry to ensure delivery of modern, high-quality railway services to the public.

The Committee also called for a detailed report on delayed projects in its next meeting.

Addressing the committee, the Minister for Railways urged provincial governments to contribute to railway projects in their respective jurisdictions amid ongoing financial constraints. He also shared that the Ministry plans to upgrade railway schools and hospitals across the country.

Responding to a query on railway land encroachments, the Minister said an anti-encroachment campaign has recently been launched nationwide to recover illegally occupied railway land.

The Committee was also briefed that Pakistan has successfully developed locomotives and coaches capable of running at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. However, the lack of compatible rail tracks remains a barrier to operating such high-speed trains.

In this regard, the Committee directed the Ministry to conduct a feasibility study on upgrading the national railway track infrastructure to support high-speed rail operations in the future.