Senate body briefed on special gas tariff initiative for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Wednesday was briefed on the special gas tariff initiative for Balochistan to facilitate consumers affected by the severe cold in various parts of the province.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had already sent a summary to the ministry and after implementation a report would be submitted to the committee.

General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) informed the committee that a proposal had been submitted to the ministry under which a Rs 3000 per month bill would be charged on 3600 mm gas to domestic consumers of Quetta and other areas.

The committee was informed that the issue of low gas pressure and load shedding in Quetta was being resolved.

SSGCL had started work on approved projects for laying new pipelines in several areas including Nawa Killi.

Regarding the oil seepage in Sherani, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Usman Khan Kakar directed the ministry officials to visit Kakar-Khorasan and other areas and take steps for exploration.

Details of oil and gas exploration and drilling in Musakhail, Bolan, Duki, Machh, Kachhi, Harnai, Ziarat and Bostan area should be submitted to the committee,he said.

The domiciles of all the employees working in oil and gas companies belonging to Balochistan should also be re-verified and the report should be submitted to the committee, he added.

Expressing concerns over the unavailability of facilities by the oil and gas companies to the residents of oil and gas producing areas, he said that gas was being produced from Karak, Hangu and other areas and the locals did not have access to gas.

He said that around 70 percent of the people in the gas-supplying areas were jobless.