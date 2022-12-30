Senate body briefed over relief granted to flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on poverty alleviation and social safety on Friday was briefed on financial relief granted to the flood affectees by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The committee presided over by Senator Naseebullah Bazai expressed displeasure over the absence of the Federal Minister, Secretary of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and the NDMA Chairman.

The NDMA official informed the committee that 19 districts were declared as "Calamity Hit" districts across the country during the recent flood, where 1,739 persons lost their lives and 12,867 individuals suffered injuries.

The committee was further informed that some 768,598 houses were fully damaged and 1,280,191 houses were partially damaged in these districts according to the survey data conducted by PDMAs and verified by Pakistan Army and NDMA.

Senator Kamran Murtaza inquired NDMA officials about the compensation provided to flood-affected districts. He reiterated that six months had passed but nothing in the name of relief or compensation was provided to victims of flood-affected districts.

He suggested that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives should be made part of the discussion to expedite the relief process.

The Committee invited the Planning Ministry and deferred the deliberation on the matter till next meeting.