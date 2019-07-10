UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Call For Effective Legislation To Resolve Expats'mobile Registration Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications Chairperson Rubina Khalid on Wednesday stressed the need to formulate a policy through legislation for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis regarding mobile registration while coming to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications Chairperson Rubina Khalid on Wednesday stressed the need to formulate a policy through legislation for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis regarding mobile registration while coming to Pakistan.

She said the present service being provided for mobile registration was causing a lot of difficulties for expats. While no significant reduction was seen in mobile trafficking that needs special attention.

Discussing the complaints received by illegal mobile phone registration, the committee sought detailed report with the complete inquiry from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the next meeting.

The committee was informed about the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) launched by PTA, enabling any mobile user to register their mobile through this system or PTA website within 60 days after coming to Pakistan.

The committee was told that phone registration fee for mobile costing more than 500 US Dollar was Rs. 31520, on which the body underscored the need for reviewing the policy through bringing changes into it.

Earlier, the committee members expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who passed away on Tuesday after getting physically tortured by suspected smugglers earlier this week.

The Chairperson of committee also sought details of cyber crime reports against the children in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Ashok Kumar, Taj Mohammad Afridi, Rehman Malik, Ghaus Mohammad Khan Niazi, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Fida Mohammad, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Faisal Javaid, and Kulsum Parven besides officials of Information Technology Ministry, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Federal board of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency.

