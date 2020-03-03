UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Calls For 24 Hours Trade At Chaman Gateway

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:13 PM

Senate body calls for 24 hours trade at Chaman Gateway

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday recommended to keep the Chaman Customs Gateway open to trade 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday recommended to keep the Chaman Customs Gateway open to trade 24 hours.

Chairing the committee meeting, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar also recommended the restoration of the license of Kila Saifullah and Musa Kheil Chamber of Commerce.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce assured the committee that the licensing issue of chamber of commerce of Gwadar and others districts of Balochistan would be resolved soon.

He said that the rules for licensing would be made easy to provide relief to those areas.

The committee was informed that the export of the country had improved and $ 15.6 billion exports were recorded this year, which was the highest in last six years.

Chairman Committee Senator Mohammad Usman Khan Kakar directed that the Ministry of Commerce and its divisions should provide complete information of its employees belonging to Balochistan.

The meeting of the committee was attended by Senators including Nighat Mirza, Kulsoom Parveen, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad and Anwar Lal Din.

