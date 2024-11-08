Senate body calls for briefing from head of Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device security risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications on Friday called for a detailed briefing from the head of the Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device security risks and review mechanisms to mitigate potential threats.

Chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, the committee discussed candidate qualifications for the Secretary IT position, focusing on experience relevant to Pakistan’s IT export sector and strategies for increasing revenue.

The Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024, were also reviewed with an emphasis on advancing Pakistan’s digital policy framework and ensuring national security amid evolving technological risks.

The committee received a briefing on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, originally introduced in February and modeled after the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

After several rounds of stakeholder consultations, including feedback from the government, industry, and international platforms, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) published a revised draft in May.

The committee also considered the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024, introduced by Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan. Aimed at establishing regulatory frameworks for AI in Pakistan, the bill supports ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and MoITT to draft comprehensive AI policies.

A cautious approach to regulation was advised by MoITT, recommending further development of Pakistan’s AI ecosystem before implementing a dedicated AI regulator. The committee plans to finalize the bill by December 31 after further consultations and a clause-by-clause review.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman briefed the committee on potential disruptions tied to license expiration for Long Distance International (LDI) and Fixed Local Loop (FLL) companies. With dues totalling Rs74 billion across the sector, he warned of the severe impact on mobile and ATM services if licenses are suspended.

The committee stressed the need for a National Fiberization Policy, citing India’s extensive fiber infrastructure as a model.

Amid security concerns, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan urged a risk analysis of electronic device security, referencing incidents in Lebanon and Syria where explosions involved electronics.

In response, the PTA Chairman noted that while the detection of explosive materials lies outside the PTA's mandate, recent Federal Government initiatives have strengthened cyber security under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the National Cyber Security Policy 2021.