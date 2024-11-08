- Home
- Pakistan
- Senate body calls for briefing from head of Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device secur ..
Senate Body Calls For Briefing From Head Of Digital Forensics Lab To Examine Electronic Device Security Risks
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications on Friday called for a detailed briefing from the head of the Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device security risks and review mechanisms to mitigate potential threats.
Chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, the committee discussed candidate qualifications for the Secretary IT position, focusing on experience relevant to Pakistan’s IT export sector and strategies for increasing revenue.
The Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024, were also reviewed with an emphasis on advancing Pakistan’s digital policy framework and ensuring national security amid evolving technological risks.
The committee received a briefing on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, originally introduced in February and modeled after the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
After several rounds of stakeholder consultations, including feedback from the government, industry, and international platforms, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) published a revised draft in May.
The committee also considered the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024, introduced by Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan. Aimed at establishing regulatory frameworks for AI in Pakistan, the bill supports ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and MoITT to draft comprehensive AI policies.
A cautious approach to regulation was advised by MoITT, recommending further development of Pakistan’s AI ecosystem before implementing a dedicated AI regulator. The committee plans to finalize the bill by December 31 after further consultations and a clause-by-clause review.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman briefed the committee on potential disruptions tied to license expiration for Long Distance International (LDI) and Fixed Local Loop (FLL) companies. With dues totalling Rs74 billion across the sector, he warned of the severe impact on mobile and ATM services if licenses are suspended.
The committee stressed the need for a National Fiberization Policy, citing India’s extensive fiber infrastructure as a model.
Amid security concerns, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan urged a risk analysis of electronic device security, referencing incidents in Lebanon and Syria where explosions involved electronics.
In response, the PTA Chairman noted that while the detection of explosive materials lies outside the PTA's mandate, recent Federal Government initiatives have strengthened cyber security under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the National Cyber Security Policy 2021.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hoax caller arrested8 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying anti-smog measures8 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says PPP understands pain of flood victims, housing project is more than a project8 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to protect expatriates' rights, address their issues: Acting President8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits PSPA, emphasizes for expanding social welfare programs8 minutes ago
-
Syedaal calls for following Allama Iqbal’s vision for prosperous Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices of daily use items in several markets9 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces18 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to gender equality, healthcare access: Khawaja Imran18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, AD Ports sign MoUs for collaboration in rail, airport, maritime sectors18 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Khizar Hayat Haraj28 minutes ago