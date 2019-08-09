Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned illegal actions by the Indian government regarding Jammu and Kashmir through a unanimous resolution

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned illegal actions by the Indian government regarding Jammu and Kashmir through a unanimous resolution.The committee resolved to "Categorically reject India's illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional attempt at altering the demography of held Kashmir.

It also strongly condemned the recent announcement of the Indian government on the annexation of Jammu & Kashmir.Similarly, the Senate body demanded of the Indian government to immediately reverse its wrong decision which jeopardizes the peace and stability of South Asia.The committee members emphatically denounced India's blatant violation of the international law and direct contravention of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute;Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering commitment to all the United Nations resolution regarding the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, the committee referred to the landmark initiative of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee taken on February 5, 2019 to convene for the first time an International Parliamentary Conference for solidarity with the Kashmiri people at the British Parliament in London.In light of that initiative, the meeting urged the government to support Parliamentary Diplomacy for the promotion of the Kashmir cause in a sustained bipartisan manner.The committee directed the government to prepare an action plan to internationalize the Kashmir dispute and expose Modi Regime's fascist and racist policies which are reminiscent of Nazi Germany.It also directed to highlight human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir through Parliamentary Diplomacy.The committee also suggested measures for an "India Policy" that protects Pakistan's National interests, promotes the Kashmir cause and proactively exposes the Indian designs, which are devise and dangerous for the entire region.It also condemned the recent use of cluster ammunition against civilian population by Indian occupation forces.

The meeting demanded immediate release of Hurriyat and Kashmiri leadership and strongly condemned suspension of mobile and internet services as well as the imposition of curfew in Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee termed the Indian government measures against all principles of democracy, civility and free speech.Reaffirming Pakistan' commitment to continue to extend its full political diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle until they achieve the legitimate right of self -determination as recognized by the UNSC resolutions, the committee said it salute the velour, heroism and courage of the people of Kashmir who are valiantly resisting the Indian occupation army's brutal repression.The Senate body meeting was presided over by Chairmanship Mushahid Hussain Syed at the Parliament House on Friday.India's adventurism in Jammu and Kashmir and its abrogation of Article 370 were also come under discussion.Foreign Office Special Secretary Moazzam told the meeting about the steps being undertaken at the foreign affairs office and said Foreign Office after sending the High Commissioner back and suspending the trade activities with India, has started consulting all Pakistan's friends globally.As the first step, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary have left for China.Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed observed that Pakistan needs to have a long-term and sustainable policy for India since it is a black day and the most important development for the region since 1971.The Committee collectively was of the opinion that the government and the foreign office alone cannot deal with the severity of the situation and �Parliamentary Diplomacy' has to play a key role in taking Pakistan's narrative to the global powers.He said the committee on Foreign Affairs has always projected Kashmir cause whether it be Al-Quds conference in Turkey or special hearing at the UK Parliament or within Pakistan, prior to the recent escalations and unilateral actions by India.The Committee also called for a special session of Senate on the situation.