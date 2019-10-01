UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Calls For Devising Public Recruitment System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:54 PM

Senate body calls for devising public recruitment system

The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday called for devising a public recruitment system to make the employment process transparent in government institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday called for devising a public recruitment system to make the employment process transparent in government institutions.

Chairing the Committee meeting, Kulsoom Parveen said the testing system should be developed by taking legal and technical expertise from senior officials of all the public departments and ministries.

Expressing reservations over the performance of existing testing services she said, such organizations were involved in minting money from poor masses and charging hefty test fees to them.

Regarding number of persons working in the Ministry and its attached departments the Committee was informed that the provincial quota had been ensured while recruiting staff in the Ministry.

Additional Secretary establishment told the Senate body that the designated 6 per cent employment quota of Balochistan had been applied in Federal government's institutions.

A recruitment policy for grade one to five employees has been formulated under which recruitments would be made from the local areas, he said.

To this Convener Committee sought employee's details belonging to Balochistan serving in the federal institutions from the authorities concerned.

She directed the ministry to adopt uniform policy to protect the rights of government officials and every province should be given equal representation.

The committee was told that job quota had not been applicable on the Universal Service Fund (USF) as it was an independent and diversified board of Directors.

USF promoted the development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas throughout the length and breadth of the country.

The development work had been carried out in the remote areas by hiring local contractors, the secretary ministry told Senate committee.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Technology Poor Job Money All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

26 minutes ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

26 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to deve ..

26 minutes ago

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC ..

26 minutes ago

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

41 minutes ago

MOCD to empower 240 Emirati families to manage mic ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.