Senate body calls for devising public recruitment system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday called for devising a public recruitment system to make the employment process transparent in government institutions.

Chairing the Committee meeting, Kulsoom Parveen said the testing system should be developed by taking legal and technical expertise from senior officials of all the public departments and ministries.

Expressing reservations over the performance of existing testing services she said, such organizations were involved in minting money from poor masses and charging hefty test fees to them.

Regarding number of persons working in the Ministry and its attached departments the Committee was informed that the provincial quota had been ensured while recruiting staff in the Ministry.

Additional Secretary establishment told the Senate body that the designated 6 per cent employment quota of Balochistan had been applied in Federal government's institutions.

A recruitment policy for grade one to five employees has been formulated under which recruitments would be made from the local areas, he said.

To this Convener Committee sought employee's details belonging to Balochistan serving in the federal institutions from the authorities concerned.

She directed the ministry to adopt uniform policy to protect the rights of government officials and every province should be given equal representation.

The committee was told that job quota had not been applicable on the Universal Service Fund (USF) as it was an independent and diversified board of Directors.

USF promoted the development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas throughout the length and breadth of the country.

The development work had been carried out in the remote areas by hiring local contractors, the secretary ministry told Senate committee.