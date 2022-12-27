Senate body chairman for provision of internet service at tourist places of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication Senator Kauda Babar has directed to pay special attention to the provision of internet service at tourist places of Balochistan.

He gave this direction while chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication at the Parliament House on Monday.

PTA officials gave a detailed briefing to the committee regarding SpaceX's Starlink program in Pakistan.

Officials said that this technology was still in its early stages and further progress could not be made due to some security concerns.

Senator Afan-Ullah Khan said that it was an excellent technology for providing internet services in remote areas and it was not appropriate to stop it just because of security concerns.

Senator Kauda Babar established a sub-committee to settle the matter and bring it to a logical end.

The Committee was briefed on the Universal Services Fund's plans to improve voice and data services in underdeveloped areas.

Officials said that many projects were underway to provide the best service to customers in Balochistan, a private telecom company has introduced 4g internet service on 95% towers to provide better service in Gwadar district.

The chairman committee said that mobile internet service was not available in most of the districts of Balochistan, due to which the students of Balochistan were facing difficulties.

He further said that despite the service in many areas, the service was suspended due to security concerns.

Officials said that national roaming was being started in certain areas to further improve the service which would be provided to the customers by June next year.

Senator Afan-Ullah Khan said that special attention should be given to Gwadar district as there has been a huge foreign investment.

Secretary IT and Telecommunication said that the officers were recruited on contract and their contract period has been completed.

He further informed that the university has come to the conclusion after a thorough inquiry that the educational qualifications of the dismissed officers were not in accordance with the respective posts.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that it was excessive to dismiss someone after seven years of service, if the educational qualification of the officers was not according to the vacancy, why were they initially recruited?The Chairman Committee directed that the matter of the officers should be presented to the University board on humanitarian basis and if the educational qualification of the officers was not the issue, then the authority which initially recruited them was wrong and NAB and FIA should take action against them.