Senate body concerned over delay in issuance of weapon license

Senate Functional Committee on Under Developed Regions on Thursday reviewed measures taken by the ministries of Interior and Industry and Production

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Senate Functional Committee on Under Developed Regions on Thursday reviewed measures taken by the ministries of Interior and Industry and Production.The committee meeting was held under the chair of Senator Usman Kakar and the meeting reviewed the developments on the recommendations given by the committee to the ministries officials.The meeting observed that despite clear directions to issue license to Muslim Bagh Baluchistan's contractor for the purchase of explosive material, delay tactics were being applied.

The committee directed immediate measures in this regard and issue license to the concerned authority before January 31.The meeting also requested the Ministry of Interior to discuss the Senate body on National explosive policy and shared its recommendations in this regard.

It also said the ministry to consider National sovereignty matters like boost of mine industry in the country.The meeting was informed that no matter pretending to the explosive material was pending in the ministry.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Production has raised some objections over the existing explosive policy in the country because the Ministry of Interior has expressed wish to control the matter after establishing a separate authority.It was also informed that the Department of Explosive Pakistan has been operational under the Explosive Act 1884 and the department has asked to consider stakeholders recommendations instead of establishing an unnamed department.According to the Constitution, every citizen has right to do business in the country and he/she should be allowed to start business.

The meeting was informed that intelligence ageneses were a reason of delay in the issuance of license.The meeting directed the relevant authorities to issued license to the concerned authority of they didn't receive any response from the sensitive agencies in this regard.

The chairman committee hinted take up of the matter in the Parliament if the matter has not been resolved.He also insisted for the formation of new rules and regulations.