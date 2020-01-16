Senate body concerned over inadequate measures to check locust attack

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on National food Security and Research on Thursday expressed its deep concerns over the dismal performance of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and its allied departments to control the Desert Locust attacks, which had destroyed crops standing over thousands of hectares.

The committee also expressed annoyance over the lack of sufficient financial and human resources to tackle the pest attack and showed concern over the negligence of concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive plan to meet the challenge faced by the farmers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The committee met here with Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah in chair asked the Ministry of National Food Security to submit a detail report on the crop damages due to locust attack and measures taken so far to control the pest attack.

The committee noted that that locust attack that had emerged during the month of November and December from Sindh had destroyed standing crops of wheat, mustard and mango orchards over thousands of hectares and caused huge financial dent to farmers of these areas.

The committee also expressed serious concerns over the unavailability of authentic data of crops, damaged due to locust attacks and directed the Department of Plant Protection to compile data with the help of respective land revenue departments and submit the same in the next meeting of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Syed Muzaffarabad Hussain Shah said that farmers of 11 districts of Sindh were badly effected by the locust attack and unfortunately there was no surveillance system in place to educate the farmers to take any remedial measures to meet the attack.

About 50 years old aircraft was used for spray, he said adding that when the authorities concerned were asked to take action against the pest attack, they said that the matter was not coming into their jurisdiction and huge losses were accrued in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Director General Plant Protection Authority apprised the meeting that the locust migrated from Iran and entered in Pakistan via Balochistan, adding that operation against the pest was launched from June, 2019.

He informed that so far about 864,000 hectares were treated. Meanwhile, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Dr Hashim Popalzai informed the committee that a comprehensive plan was devised in collaboration with the provincial governments to mitigate the locust attacks, adding that a formal request to Chines Ambassador was also forwarded to provide spraying aircraft.