Senate body condemns, Citizens Amendment Act in India, 140-day curfew in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday strongly condemned the recent discriminatory legislation 'The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 ' in India and the140-day long curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Abdur Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House.

Referring to 140-Day of curfew, Senator Rehman Malik said that the committee will continue to condemn Indian brutalities and called for the government to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Indian Prime Minster for reported crimes against humanity.

He said that Indian government, by one after another action, was systematically sidelining the Muslims and other minorities to convert India into a Hindu State.

He informed the committee that he had written a letter to the editor-in-chief of the Guinness World Records to include the longest curfew imposed by Indian government in Occupied Kashmir in the Guinness book.

He said that today was the140th day of persistent and the longest curfew ever imposed in the history of the world.

The committee also condemned the recent discriminatory legislation carried out in India. Fateha was offered for the martyrs of Occupied Kashmir and those who were killed during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 in India.

The FIA briefed the Committee on the status of inquiries underway at FIA against officers and officials of CDA, allegedly involved in corruption and irregularities.

The Committee was informed that a total number of 57 inquiries were underway.

Senator A. Rehman Malik directed the FIA to come up with complete statistics of such cases in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee was also briefed by CDA and MCI regarding approval of MCI for restoration of kiosks/cabins at various locations in Islamabad and issuance of restoration letters accordingly.

The Committee had a considered view that due to the demolishing of kiosks, a number of people have become unemployed and jobless.

It observed that the matter was apparently due to absence of proper rules and mismanagement.

The Chairman CDA informed that some specific locations had been identified for kiosks so that they were not scattered, across the city.

Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman Committee directed the CDA and MCI to bring the proper rules and regulations for the allotment and construction of kiosks/cabins in the city.

He directed the CDA to provide the Committee details of a uniform design and size of kiosks, specific locations and fixing the reasonable fee.

The Chairman Committee also directed that genuine licenses should be restored and they should be given priority in the proposed allotment for kiosks and the particulars of those previous legal allottees, should be provided to the Committee. Discussing the reasons for the delay in operationalizing the Islamabad Citizens Club, the Committee directed that the required funds should be released to MCI soon so that the Islamabad Citizens Club could be made functional.

The Chairman Committee assigned Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Senator Mohammad Azam Khan Swati to solve this long standing issue of the non-functioning of Islamabad Citizens Club.

The Committee was briefed by Punjab Police regarding abduction and killing of four children in Chunian, Kasur.

The DPO Kasur apprised the committee that the four children were kidnapped in June, August and September in an area of 5 kilometers. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed under RPO Sheikhupura and since then about 80 more children had been recovered from different places in Kasur.

He informed the Committee that a comprehensive security plan was issued with stop and search plans and active intelligence work.

Sharing the steps taken by the police, he said search operations, DNA profiling, forensic examination, crime analysis were carried out.

The Committee appreciated the swift work done by the Punjab Police and also appreciated the proposals shared for more proactive and timely investigation in future.

The Chairman Committee directed the Ministry of Interior to send recommendations for giving the awards and cash prizes to the officials of Punjab Police for their excellent and committed professional performance in the case to trace out the culprits.

He expressed deep concerns over the increase in the child abuses incidents, across the country. He directed the Interior Secretary to bring amendments in the relevant sections of the law of evidence and investigation based on modern technologies besides suggesting more stringent punishment for those who commit such heinous crimes. Senator Javed Abbasi was of the view that there was a dire need to bring awareness among the children by including contents regarding child abuse in the syllabus.

The meeting was attended by Senators Farooq H Naek, Javed Abbasi, Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, as Members and Molana Atta-ur-Rehman as special invitee, Minister for Parliamentary AffairsSenator Azam Swati, senior officers form the Ministry of Interior, CDA, MCI,FIA, Punjab Police and other departments.