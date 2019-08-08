Senate Body condemns illegal, immoral act of altering disputed status of IoK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday condemned illegal and immoral act of altering disputed status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK by Indian government and termed it as `a sheer violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir.

The Committee, chaired by Senator Rehman Malik, passed a resolution which said, India as a member of United Nations was not entitled to bring such a legislation and UN must take a serious notice of this illegal and immoral action of Indian government immediately.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Senators including Kalsoom Parveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Bahramand Khan Tangi, Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Commander Frontier Constabulary (FC), Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and representatives of other relevant ministries.

The resolution, read by Rehman Malik urged that the government of Pakistan should go to International Court of Justice, highlighting violations of human rights, brutalities, atrocities and genocide of Muslim population in Kashmir. It is a fit case for Indian Prime Minister Modi to be tried as a War Criminal of mass killing by Indian Army troops duly backed by anti-Kashmiri policies of Indian Prime Minister.

The Committee also condemned alarming increase in indiscriminate and unprovoked cross-border firing and cluster bombing on innocent civilians by Indian Forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

The resolution said Pakistan is passing through the most sensitive and crucial times and the Parliament and people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiris in their legitimate freedom struggle and "We are proud of Pakistan Army which is defending motherland with their professional excellence in present circumstances." In his brief remarks, Interior Minister condemned scrapping of occupied Kashmir's special status by India and said through resolution, parliament in Pakistan has conveyed a strong message to India.

He said the United Nations should play its effective role and get its resolutions on Kashmir enforced.

With regard to imposing ban by CDA on new utility connections in rural areas of ICT, Chairman of the civic body informed the Committee that regulations in this regard are being framed and expected to be completed within next two months.

The Chairman said, besides, different developmentprojects, CDA would construct a slaughter house inIslamabad.