Senate Body condemns Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian Forces.

In its meeting held under the Chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House, the Committee sought world attentions towards the unprecedented brutalities committed against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rape, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including the complete lock down of the daily life by Indian Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Dr. Shahzad Wasim, Kalsoom Parveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Sardar Shafique Tareen.

The Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik said our hearts and souls were with the victim families and brave people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and we fully support them in their struggle for legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions. He said "we share their (Kashmiris) pains and sorrows and stand by them in thick and thin".

The committee also paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC KPK) and offered Fateha for the departed souls of martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of the martyrs of the nation.

IG FC KPK Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan also briefed the committee on the organizational structure and working of the FC KPK (North). He stated that FC was entrusted a special role during war on terror since 2001 due to its outstanding performance and commitment towards their job and understanding of the culture, norms and traditions of the people living in then FATA and across the border.

He said that FC KPK was playing a vital role in controlling cross border terrorism. He said that keeping in view the social norms and values of the tribal areas, a number of female soldiers have also been recruited in FC KPK for search operation against miscreants.

The IG FC Major General Rahat said that FC KPK was leading in fencing the border as work on a 586-kilometre-long portion of fence along the Pak-Afghan border has been completed.

He assured the committee that by October 30th of this year, FC KPK will be completing fencing of its assigned portion of the border.

Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed his satisfaction on the pace of fencing and said that this border will no more be a porous border for cross border terrorism and other criminal activities.

IG FC KPK told the committee that unfortunately there was no hospital for FC KPK and their families adding that there was requirement of only Rs 2 billion.

Chairman directed the Ministry of Interior to provide Rs 1 billion in the next fiscal year so that project could be initiated and could be completed in two fiscal years. He also directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with provincial government of KPK for allotment of land for FC (KPK) Housing Society.

About the suo moto notice taken by Chairman Committee on mismanagement, irregularities and death of animals and birds in the Islamabad Zoo, the Mayor MCI Ansar Aziz informed the committee that news regarding death and mistreatment of animals and birds in the Islamabad zoo was not correct.

He said it was a propaganda by some NGOs which wanted to take the control of the Zoo in their hands. He added that there was a proposal to export the elephant "Cawan" to Sri Lanka which was not possible of its huge size, however, a team of expert doctors visited Islamabad Zoo and checked up the elephant.

Senator Rehman Malik directed that three more elephants should be imported from Sri Lanka adding that in this regard he will personally request to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner.

Regarding suo moto notice on fake twitter accounts, Director Cyber Crimes Cell FIA informed the committee that the matter was taken with twitter administration and got the fake account blocked however they did not share the IP addresses and other details of the handler.

Senator A. Rehman Malik directed PTA and FIA to coordinate closely to check the cyber crimes which are increasing by each day in the country. He directed the Ministry of Interior to remove the bottlenecks in the SoPs which may create hurdles in sharing information between PTA and FIA.