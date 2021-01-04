Senate body condemns miners killing in Mach

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday strongly condemned killing of 13 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan and expressed heartfelt condolences with families of martyrs.

The committee also paid rich tribute to late Senator Kulsoom Parveen and prayed for her eternal peace of departed soul in heaven.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik. Senators Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Dr. Shahzad Wasim, Mian M. Ateeq Shaikh, Rana Maqbool, and Sardar Shafique Tareen also attended the meeting.

The committee passed a resolution seeking the government to take up the issue of Indian Chronicles duly revealed by "DISINFOLAB EU with INTERPOL". The resolution was moved Rehman Malik and was appreciated by all among others.

The resolution strongly condemned establishment of fake media houses/NGOs by India to spread incorrect, fake and baseless propaganda against Pakistan and using this disinformation worldwide also being used in FATF to blacklist Pakistan.

The Indian moves and plans have been disclosed by EU DISINFOLAB, an independent Watchdog monitoring the international fake news worldwide.

The committee felt that this act of India was a glaring violation of the sovereignty of Pakistan through hybrid, proxy war, international cybercrimes, and violation of United Nations Charter for using the soil of several countries including the European Union against Pakistan.

The committee demands that the ministry of Interior and National Central Bureau should immediately move the matter with evidence to Interpol for necessary legal action against India and report be submitted to the Committee in three weeks. The committee condemned and expressed great concerns over the murder of 22 years old young Osama Nadeem Satti by Islamabad Police and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.

Senator A Rehman Malik said Islamabad Police was considered to be ideal police but such unwanted incidents tarnish the image of the entire institution.

He said the incident should be thoroughly investigated from every angle and the report should be submitted to the committee within 10 days.

The committee appreciated Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its inquiry into the oil crisis.

Rehman Malik said that he had taken suo moto notice on billions of rupees corruption by the oil marketing companies which was unearthed by the FIA through its inquiry commission on oil crisis.

He directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the FIA and all stakeholders for their comments on the multiple illegal acts in the oil sector besides digging out reasons behind authorities failure for not protecting interest of the state.

The committee also asked to submit detailed report in the next meeting.

He added that the committee would examine it thoroughly for further legal action. The committee chair said it would also look into the reasons and factors which attributed to this level of corruption, adding that there was a need to look into the illegal act done by the OMCs with the connivance of the customs and other government authorities.

The corruption contributed to hoarding and artificial shortage of the oil causing huge loss to the national exchequer worth Rs. 250 billion just from February to April 2020.

The committee considered and discussed in details various legislative bills including 'The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. VI) introduced by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 376, Act XLV of 1860]" introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, "The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, "The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, "The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 297A, Act XLV of 1860]" introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and "The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi.