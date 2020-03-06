Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday strongly condemned massacre of Muslims in India and expressed great grief over martyrdom of 46 Muslims in recent Delhi riots

Chairing the meeting,Senator A. Rehman Malik said March 6 was the 216th day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir and since the day first, this committee has been marking these as 'Dark Days' in the history of mankind and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC Resolutions.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brutalities were not only confined to the IOK but streets of Delhi were also stained with the blood of innocent Muslims.

It was heartbreaking to see the photographs and videos that activists of the RSS and BJP in mobs with sticks, iron rods and stones roaming freely on the streets of Delhi beating, humiliating and murdering unarmed Muslims, he added.

He urged the international community to intervene and stop the ongoing massacre of Muslims in India.He regretted that US President Donald Trump during his visit to India, did not take up issue with Indian Government.

Considering precautionary and preventative measures being taken by the Government to check Coronavirus, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that a special meeting of the committee was held on February 27 on the issue of Coronavirus when the first two cases had been confirmed in the country.

He said that the committee was briefed by Executive Director National Institute of Health, FIA and clear directions were issued for necessary steps at airports, dry ports and other entry points.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that a task force must be formed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, who should personally look all affairs concerning precautionary measures to curb Coronavirus.

He advised that all provincial chief secretaries, provincial health secretaries and heads of health departments should be included in the task force. The Chairman called for immediately summoning the Special Joint Session of the Parliament to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to combat this issue.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen stressed the need to bring back Pakistani students stranded in China and pilgrims stranded on Pak-Iran border.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi strongly called for appointing Federal Minister for Health so the government point of view could be presented in the Parliament.

The Committee discussed the implementation status of its recommendations pertaining to administrative, financial and legal issues of CDA and MCI and observed that CDA and MCI have miserably failed to resolve their differences.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik directed both organizations to implement the recommendation of the committee which already had been sent to the Ministry of Interior.

He said that the disputes were affecting efficiency and performance of CDA and MCI as residents were the ultimate sufferers.

He directed that the recommendation of committee should be followed in letter and spirit and a report be submitted within forty days positively.

He said that it has been directed that the CDA employees shall continue their services on attachment basis under the administrative control of MCI.

However, the status of employees will remain as a lien since CDA employees and their services will be governed under the CDA Service Regulations, 1992 till their retirement.

The Committee deferred the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (Act XLV of 1860) (ORDINANCE NO. VI) issue, moved by Senator Azam Swati on behalf of Minister for Interior due to the absence of the Minister for Interior.

Chairman Senate Committee directed the Ministry of Interior to convey the message of the committee that the Minister for Interior should be present in the next meeting so that this important Bill could be disposed of otherwise rejected.

Three Bills introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2019; The Islamabad Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2020; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were discussed in the Committee however after the detailed deliberation the committee referred the said Bills to the Ministry of Interior with directions to examine the same with coordination of Ministry of Law and Justice and all other stockholders. Discussing the Bills, Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik lauded the efforts of the Senator Ateeq Shaikh and said that the Bills were a good piece of legislation and were important for the people.He said that these Bills needed further review; after which these, along with certain amendments, would be passed in the next meeting. Discussing the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2019, Senator A. Rehman Malik was of the view that a clause against forced deformities must be added in the Bill.

He suggested that a section must be introduced to deal with mafia involved in the child trade for begging purposes.He said that it was alarming that some children in were growing under such a vulnerable environment as on traffic signal, markets, parks, hospitals and other public places, one finds dozens of them roaming and begging.

He directed the Ministry of Interior and Islamabad administration to launch a crackdown on beggars and instead of sending them to lock-ups, the children should be sent to the Child Protection Centres.

He also directed that begging children should be provided with good food and proper education. The committee also considered the starred question raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi that he had raised the House on 03 February, 2020.

Committee Chairman stated that it was a serious matter and a sub-committee duly headed by Senator Javed Abbasi was already investigating it and will submit report to the committee on the issue.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Abdul R. Malik and attended by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Kalsoom Parveen and Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi as special invitee.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Interior, National Institute of Health, FIA, and CDA.