UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Constituted To Probe Hajj Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Senate body constituted to probe Hajj complaints

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday constituted a subcommittee to probe complaints received during Hajj 2019 and suggest improvements in future arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday constituted a subcommittee to probe complaints received during Hajj 2019 and suggest improvements in future arrangements.

Chairman of the committee Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri nominated Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim as head of the subcommittee and Senator Manzoor Ahmed as members of the subcommittee.

The committee directed the ministry to persuade Saudi Arabia to arrange five last days of Hajj. The committee was briefed that the ministry has no role in last days of Hajj as Saudi authorities themselves make arrangements.

Briefing the committee, Mian Mushtaq Borana told the committee that this year 123,316 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj under Government Scheme and 76,684 under private Hajj scheme. As many as 22,000 Government Scheme had benefited from Road to Makkah Project, which would be expanded to all provincial capitals next year.

This year 59,702 hujjaj transported to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan Airlines (PIA), 47,980 had gone from Saudi Airline, 13,794 were transported by Air Blue and 1840 from Saudi Gulf Airline.

From out of 123,316 Government Scheme Hujjaj, 112,500 were provided accommodation in Markazia Madina Munawarrah. 13 catering companies in Makkah and 12 in Madinah were hired to provide three times meal to hujjaj. From out of 47 Makatibs. Complaints were received against 6 Makatibs including 80,82,88,90, 93 and 108. Moalim of two Makatibs including 80 and 82 have been blacklisted by Saudi authorities.

The meeting was attended by Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Professor Sajid Mir, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Keshoo Bai and Abida Muhammad Azeem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Hajj Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Air Blue 2019 Afridi All From Government PIA

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

15 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

45 minutes ago

Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rat ..

57 minutes ago

Moscow Court Commutes Unauthorized Protest Partici ..

8 minutes ago

Britain preparing to 'take back control' at WTO: m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.