Senate body constitutes sub-committee to oversight matters related to AIP, ADP merged areas KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Tuesday constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters regarding funds released and utilized under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Annual Development Programme (ADP) for merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee met here at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges under the chairmanship of Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman Chairman of the committee nominated Bahramand Khan Tangi as convener of the sub-committee with two members including Senator Dost Muhammad Khan and Senator Hidayat Ullah.

The committee was briefed about the complete details of allocation of 3 % of divisible pool National Finance Commission (NFC) to finance the special development of merged areas.

The committee also discussed about the funds released and utilized for the rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs), payment of compensation of damages and losses of public property, business and district wise details of pending cases of compensation.

The committee was also briefed about the merged status of Levis and Khasadar Force of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police with District wise update status and capacity building of Law Enforcement, Non issuance of police service cards.

The committee was informed that Rs. 121.1 billion was released for the fiscal year 2020-21 and Rs.

129.7 billion was allocated for the fiscal year 2021-22. He said that Rs. 30.6 billion had released.

Additional Secretary Finance Division informed that NFC sub-committee was constituted and working on task to bring development plan.

The committee was also briefed regarding the funds released under the AIP and ADP for the merged areas. The committee was informed that till date, 61.35 billion has been released under AIP and Rs. 56.47 billion released under ADP, adding that a total Rs. 117. 82 billion has been released out of which Rs. 117.08 billion has been spent. Under AIP, Rs. 144 billion was allocated out of which Rs. 64 billion was released.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police briefed the committee about the merged status of Levis and Khasadar Force into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, adding that 25,879 Levis and Khasadar force have been merged into KP Police out of total 29,833. He further said that 3016 posts are vacant while 944 are unverified.

Members of the committee including Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Gordeep Singh and Senator Anwar Lal Din attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance, AIP and Planning Division and DIG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.