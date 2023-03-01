Senate body convener demands participation of Representatives of Autonomous Bodies in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Ali Zafar in the meeting of Sub-Committee of Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation held here on Wednesday as its Convener directed the Ministry of Defence and Defence production to provide all the necessary documents and ensure the presence of Representatives of Autonomous Bodies in the next meeting.

The Committee convener remarked that the aim of this Sub-Committee was to provide assistance to autonomous bodies in drafting rules, a news release said.

Ali Zafar also suggested that the Ministry of Law and Justice should provide framework to the committee for the formulation of rules.

The Sub-Committee was briefed by officials of Ministry of Defence Production about the rules under which Autonomous Bodies were performing their functions.

Rehan Saleem, Joint Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, apprised the committee that six autonomous bodies were working under Defence Production division which included Pakistan Ordinance Factories Board, Heavy Industries Taxila Board, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation.

Rules for Pakistan Ordinance Factory board have not been formulated yet and it is following SOPs to carry out their usual duties.

However, Service Rules for Heavy Industries Taxila Board and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board had been formulated and the consultation was going on for the formulation of Financial Rules for the said Boards, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai,Joint Secretary for Ministry of Defence Production Rehan Saleem, Additional Draftsman for Ministry of Law and Justice Jam Muhammad Aslam and other concerned officers of relevant departments.