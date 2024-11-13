Open Menu

Senate Body Defers Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Tuesday deferred the ‘Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024.

The senate body met here at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Hamood Bashir Virk.

The meeting was attended by Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Naveed Qamar, Alia Kamran and others.

The committee discussed the constitutional amendment bill 2024, which was moved by PPP’s Naveed Aamir Jeeva regarding the increase in the representation of minorities in the Parliament.

MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva said that it has been the long standing demand of the non-Muslims to increase their seats in the Parliament. They are stating that their population is increased but the representation is same, he said.

At this, the law minister said that the provinces should be consulted on this matter, adding that the KPK had already opposed this proposal.

He further said that the seats of the non-Muslims in the provinces are also to be increased. Once their comments come, then this bill should be introduced, he said, adding that the Parliament would decide it that how much seats would be increased.

Naveed Qamar said that consensus should be developed on it after discussion with the political parties.

Chairman of the committee said that we should wait for the answer of the provinces and decided to postpone the bill.

