Senate body deliberates on CDA-MCI jurisdictional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate's Special Committee on Islamabad on Friday deliberated on jurisdictional issues between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, viewed that most of the issues had emerged due to hasty legislation. The legal lacuna caused administrative overlaps, which could be resolved with the requisite political will.

Matters pertaining to delay in framing rules, and proper division of powers and functions between the two bodies were also discussed.

Senator Mushahid underlined that the issues pertaining to Islamabad needed to be tackled in a holistic manner, seeking a long-term durable solution.

The committee received a detailed briefing from Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and the chairman of the Local Government Commission.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem.