Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, delved into growing trend of drugs usage among the students and the steps undertaken by the relevant departments for the prevention of this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, delved into growing trend of drugs usage among the students and the steps undertaken by the relevant departments for the prevention of this menace.

Officials from the Anti Narcotics Force informed that the ANF, on the directions of the prime minister, has initiated drugs awareness campaign in the 237 universities across the country back in February 2024. In Pakistan,around 170 Million students aged between 18 to 31 were found vulnerable to drugs owing geo proximity of the country. In this campaign ANF uncovered 31 drugs traffickers along with 140 kg worth of drugs seized in 235 Universities.

The Committee highlighted the lack of scientific evidence or statistics providing reasons of growing drugs usage among the students. The Committee opined that scientific evidence could play pivotal role in the combating the drug’s menace.

Chairperson Committee pointed out that she hasn’t witnessed any advertisement campaign initiated by Ministry, highlighting adverse effects of drugs.

Senator Zehri maintained that the vapes,which has adverse effects on human health,are being sold in broad day in stores across Islamabad, and no one cares to crack them down. She directed the ministry to provide comparative analysis highlighting the outcomes of the campaigns undertaken under the guidance of the ministry be provided in the upcoming meeting.

Chairperson NCRC,Ayesha Raza Farooq, stated that campaigns featuring teachers and Parents should be initiated at schools level to curb the growing menace of drugs. She also highlighted the declining ‘Play time’ among the students,which play a major role in inclining the students towards drugs usage.

Officials of Federal Directorate of education also apprised about the mechanism adopted for the prevention of drugs across the 432 Public Institutions located in Islamabad.

They informed that the schools are instructed to do random checks to detect drugs usage,and FDE has also introduced a curriculum highlighting effects of drugs and with aim to discourage drugs usage among the young generation.

Most Importantly, FDE also initiated a campaign in collaboration with Taskeen APP and Umre Rawan extending psychological assistance to students suffering from any mental illness.

The Committee directed the FDE to submit all the books containing chapters focusing drugs awareness content in the upcoming meeting.

DIG ICT informed that around 78 cases have been registered from 2023 to date, and 735 individuals have been arrested, with 131 kg worth of drugs seized. ICT Police has also launched campaign involving civil society and Chambers of Commerce called ’Friends of Police’ to raise awareness among the young’s about the drugs.

Furthermore, Deputy Representative Programmes for UNICEF in Pakistan,Sharmeela Rassool,briefed about the steps undertaken to improve the lives of children across the country. She stated that UNICEF is focused on children welfare, and with the joint efforts of UNICEF and Punjab Government, the nutrition status of children has been improved.

She also highlighted that Pakistan is ranked 41pc on Human Development Index, which means that the children in Pakistan utilize only 41 pc of their potential. She urged all the stakeholders to join hands for the welfare of children and extended complete support in this regard.

While discussing the implementation on United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child Articles 19,24 and 34, Officials stated that the ministry has established National Commission on Rights of Child in the observance of these articles. More Importantly, Ministry has also extended financial and other necessary support in making the commission independent. The Ministry has also established helpline ‘1099’ and Zainab alert in the observance of UNCRC articles.

In attendance were Senators Qurat ul Ain Marri,Mohammad Humayun Mohmand,Raja Nasir Abbas,Syed Ali Zafar,Khalil Tahir,Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui,Secretary for Human Rights Humaira Ahmad,Chairperson for NCRC Ayesha Raza Farooq,Deputy Representative Programmes for UNICEF in Pakistan Sharmeela Rassool and other relevant were also in attendance.