Senate Body Demands Linkage With Academia, Public-private Partnership For Self-sufficiency In Defence Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production on Friday called for enhancing intensive linkage with academia, research and public-private partnership to achieve the objective of self-sufficiency in defence production in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production on Friday called for enhancing intensive linkage with academia, research and public-private partnership to achieve the objective of self-sufficiency in defence production in the country.

Chairman Standing Committee Senator Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum presided over the meeting held here at the Parliament House.

Speaking on the occasion, he said creation of Research and Development Establishment (RDE) was a step in the right direction.

However, this endeavor would only be fruitful if sufficient funds, adequate resources and good number of highly experienced competent engineers were posted to this setup, he added.

The senate standing committee members emphasized that intensive and foolproof cooperation with academia, research wings of various universities and public private partnership should be ensured.

In addition, proper synergy between all public sector defense production units could also be a force multiplier in our research and development pursuits.

It was also highlighted that if Pakistan could produce JF-17 Thunder, submarines and tanks, why soft military vehicle like jeeps, dodges, gun toers and missile launching vehicles were being imported at a heavy foreign exchange cost. Members of the Committee appreciated the steps taken by the RDE.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed observed that the new strategy was focused on indigenization, R&D and collaboration with private sectors.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq underlined the need for enhancing indigenous capabilities and appreciated the new projects.

Earlier, Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lieutenant General (R) Sadiq Ali informed the committee about the evolution process of RDE.

He said that mandate of the organization was broadened and interface of the institution was being developed to make it more robust and dynamic.

The committee was informed that RDE constantly maintains liaison with the three services to keep abreast with present and future requirements with aim of supporting them in indigenous Technological solutions.

The committee was also informed about specific projects identified through interactive liaison.

Director General RDE Major General Khurram informed that private sector was being encouraged for active participation in the defence industry and efforts were underway to reduce dependence with regards to materials and components.

The committee was given a detailed briefing on the on-going projects and the initiatives understudy.

The Committee Chairman assured, on behalf of the Committee, full support to make RDE more vibrant and effective in achieving self-sufficiency as far as defence related equipment is concerned.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mushaid Hussain Sayed, Muhammad Akram, Nuzhat Sadiq, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen ( R ) Sadiq Ali, Senior officer of the ministry and RDE and attached departments were also present.

