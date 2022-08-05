Senate body directed to present report on PMDC bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Friday directed the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Heath, Services, Regulations and Coordination to submit a report on Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), bill 2022, in the House immediately after the holidays of Muharram-ul- Haram.

Replying to Point of Order in the House raised by the Minister of State of Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, the Deputy Chairman said that it was a very important bill which should be passed as soon as possible, but the relevant committee has failed to present the report within the stipulated timeframe.

Shahadat Awan asked that the chair direct Chairman Standing Committee to present the report after two days but unfortunately it could not be presented in the House so far.

Shahadat Awan said the bill had already been passed by the National Assembly and the committee must fulfil its responsibility to approve it without using delaying tactics.

Chairman of the Committee Muhammad Humayun Mohmand said that the House would understand the importance of the bill and the report could not finalize in such a short timeframe as it was the problem of the doctors. who served the masses.

He said that the bill needed comprehensive deliberations and consultations of all the stakeholders.