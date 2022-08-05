UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Directed To Present Report On PMDC Bill

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Senate body directed to present report on PMDC bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Friday directed the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Heath, Services, Regulations and Coordination to submit a report on Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), bill 2022, in the House immediately after the holidays of Muharram-ul- Haram.

Replying to Point of Order in the House raised by the Minister of State of Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, the Deputy Chairman said that it was a very important bill which should be passed as soon as possible, but the relevant committee has failed to present the report within the stipulated timeframe.

Shahadat Awan asked that the chair direct Chairman Standing Committee to present the report after two days but unfortunately it could not be presented in the House so far.

Shahadat Awan said the bill had already been passed by the National Assembly and the committee must fulfil its responsibility to approve it without using delaying tactics.

Chairman of the Committee Muhammad Humayun Mohmand said that the House would understand the importance of the bill and the report could not finalize in such a short timeframe as it was the problem of the doctors. who served the masses.

He said that the bill needed comprehensive deliberations and consultations of all the stakeholders.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Holidays Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Afridi All

Recent Stories

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

55 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

12 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.