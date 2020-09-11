UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Directes PTET To Clear Arrears Of Pensioners

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom directed PTET (Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust) to clear arrears of pensioners and suggest amendments in the Act for casting vote of Chairman of the Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom directed PTET (Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust) to clear arrears of pensioners and suggest amendments in the Act for casting vote of Chairman of the Board.

The committee took strong notice of the negative attitude of Board of PTET, and directed the chairman to provide the minutes of the meetings of the Board of PTET on the issue of pension of PTCL employees.

The committee also directed that all the board members may be called to attend the next meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, and the members attended were, Leader of the House, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini and senior officers from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA), PTET and Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) .

The meeting commenced with the point of public importance raised by Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini regarding non-availability of internet facility in Daag, Arangi and Battu, Balochistan province.

The chairperson stressed the need of connectivity of people especially those living in far flung areas. Member PTA and Director General (Licensing) PTA briefed the committee that the coverage of Ufone and Zong is available in the areas under question.

However, they were of the view that due to the International restriction of installation of towers beyond 10 km from the border to avoid the signal spill over, there were some coverage issues in the border areas.

Managing Director, Universal Service Fund (USF), informed the committee that lot for the areas under discussion has been auctioned which would be submitted on October, 12 and the issue would be resolved.

He further stated that if the restriction of 10 km is relaxed then the coverage would further enhance.

The chairperson directed that PTA and USF shall send their representatives to have a meeting with Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini to have actual survey of the area to resolve the actual issue.

On the issue of propagation on Facebook against Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Additional Director, FIA Cyber Crimes Wing informed the committee that next date of hearing in the case is September, 14, in the court of magistrate. The investigation would be finalized once the permission to investigate the accused is received from the court.

As any other item, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem pointed out the need of provision of 4G enabled hand sets and tablets to the students at affordable rates. He proposed that the PTA being the regulator should guarantee the Telcos and the Banks to provide such devices on easy instalments.

The chairperson was of the view that there is no need to involve new manufacturers or dealers in this business but in fact the already working service providers may be asked to provide the latest handsets and tablets along with affordable packages to the students on the guarantee of PTA that the authority would ban the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of defaulters and would make sure that no service could be availed on the blocked CNIC.

A member PTA assured that PTA would take up this issue on urgent basis and would regulate the same.

The chairperson pointed out the deduction of withholding tax on mobile cards even from the persons who did not come within the tax net. She was of the view that this issue needed to be looked into.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT and Telecom informed the committee that this issue was taken up by the ministry with Federal Bureau of Revenue but the bureau refused to do the same.

