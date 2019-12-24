Senate body directs adopting latest technology to prevent natural calamities

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson Senate Standing on Information Technology Robina Khalid Tuesday directed Ministry of Information Technology to help promoting the use of latest technology and enhancing bilateral coordination among institutions for preventing natural calamities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairperson Senate Standing on Information Technology Robina Khalid Tuesday directed Ministry of Information Technology to help promoting the use of latest technology and enhancing bilateral coordination among institutions for preventing natural calamities.

Chairing the meeting of the Committee, she said the Ministry should play role in minimizing the losses of natural calamities.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the Committee about the measures being taken to avoid losses in natural calamities.

The Committee stressed adopting latest techniques for tackling emergency situation in the country. Peoples should be imparted training to cope with natural calamities. The Committee directed the NDMA to benefit from international community experiences for tackling emergencies. The meeting was attended by Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Faisal Javed,Rehman Malik, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Sana Jamali.