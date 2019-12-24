UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs Adopting Latest Technology To Prevent Natural Calamities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:58 PM

Senate body directs adopting latest technology to prevent natural calamities

Chairperson Senate Standing on Information Technology Robina Khalid Tuesday directed Ministry of Information Technology to help promoting the use of latest technology and enhancing bilateral coordination among institutions for preventing natural calamities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairperson Senate Standing on Information Technology Robina Khalid Tuesday directed Ministry of Information Technology to help promoting the use of latest technology and enhancing bilateral coordination among institutions for preventing natural calamities.

Chairing the meeting of the Committee, she said the Ministry should play role in minimizing the losses of natural calamities.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the Committee about the measures being taken to avoid losses in natural calamities.

The Committee stressed adopting latest techniques for tackling emergency situation in the country. Peoples should be imparted training to cope with natural calamities. The Committee directed the NDMA to benefit from international community experiences for tackling emergencies. The meeting was attended by Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Faisal Javed,Rehman Malik, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Sana Jamali.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Rehman Malik From

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Dhafra Municipality commence AED240 m ..

15 minutes ago

US Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs, Broader Market St ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition in KP Assembly protest Ahsan Iqbal's ar ..

2 minutes ago

Nation to celebrate Quaid birth anniversary with t ..

2 minutes ago

Algerians protest despite day of mourning for army ..

2 minutes ago

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitio ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.