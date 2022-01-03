Senate body directs authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late)

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday has directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late) and also summoned IG Sindh in the next round of the meeting in Jokhio murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday has directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late) and also summoned IG Sindh in the next round of the meeting in Jokhio murder case.

The committee directed that I.G Sindh should be present in the next meeting and weekly progress report shall be submitted before the Committee.

The Committee also agreed to constitute a fact-finding committee of Senators to probe the matter.

The matter related to the alleged targeted killing that took place in Malakand in the recent past, the committee decided to call Commissioner and DC in the next meeting as the AIG KPK informed that police has no jurisdiction in the area.

To issue related to the killing of renowned Sikh Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh, AIG KP Police informed the committee that it was a case of terrorism and the Counter-Terrorism Department was investigating the case.