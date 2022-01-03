UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Directs Authorities To Give Protection To The Widow Of Nazim Jokhio (late)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late)

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday has directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late) and also summoned IG Sindh in the next round of the meeting in Jokhio murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday has directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late) and also summoned IG Sindh in the next round of the meeting in Jokhio murder case.

The committee directed that I.G Sindh should be present in the next meeting and weekly progress report shall be submitted before the Committee.

The Committee also agreed to constitute a fact-finding committee of Senators to probe the matter.

The matter related to the alleged targeted killing that took place in Malakand in the recent past, the committee decided to call Commissioner and DC in the next meeting as the AIG KPK informed that police has no jurisdiction in the area.

To issue related to the killing of renowned Sikh Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh, AIG KP Police informed the committee that it was a case of terrorism and the Counter-Terrorism Department was investigating the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Progress Malakand

Recent Stories

Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to E ..

Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to Ensure Safety at Coal Mines

1 minute ago
 PML-N turns country's electricity on imported fuel ..

PML-N turns country's electricity on imported fuel: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Commissioner presides meetings to review COVID vac ..

Commissioner presides meetings to review COVID vaccination process, anti polio c ..

2 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 'Booster' Vaccine ..

US Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 'Booster' Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents ..

2 minutes ago
 860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so far: Election Commission of Pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.