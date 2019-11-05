UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs Best Medical Treatment To Tezgam Express Inferno Injured Passengers

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Senate body directs best medical treatment to Tezgam Express inferno injured passengers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways Chairman Senator Mohammad Asad Ali Junejo Tuesday directed the officials concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured passengers of Tezgam Express inferno.

The committee was told about the fire incident of Karachi-Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express.

The railway officials explained the incident and expressed their grief and sorrow with the families of the victims and offered Fateha.

Narrating the incident, the officials' told the committee that the fire was exhausted in two economy classes and one business class of Tezgham express near Liaquatpur on October 31, in which 75 people lost their lives leaving almost 40 people injured.

The injured and the victims were transferred to Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Multan Nishtar hospital for first aid treatment and further facilitation.

The committee was told that the Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed reached the spot and inspected the situation himself.

The session of the standing committee was attended by the chairman along with members concerned and railway officials.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Senate Fire Business Bahawalpur Rahimyar Khan Liaquatpur Asad Ali October Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

1 hour ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

1 hour ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

1 hour ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

1 hour ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.