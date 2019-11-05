Senate body directs best medical treatment to Tezgam Express inferno injured passengers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways Chairman Senator Mohammad Asad Ali Junejo Tuesday directed the officials concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured passengers of Tezgam Express inferno.

The committee was told about the fire incident of Karachi-Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express.

The railway officials explained the incident and expressed their grief and sorrow with the families of the victims and offered Fateha.

Narrating the incident, the officials' told the committee that the fire was exhausted in two economy classes and one business class of Tezgham express near Liaquatpur on October 31, in which 75 people lost their lives leaving almost 40 people injured.

The injured and the victims were transferred to Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Multan Nishtar hospital for first aid treatment and further facilitation.

The committee was told that the Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed reached the spot and inspected the situation himself.

The session of the standing committee was attended by the chairman along with members concerned and railway officials.