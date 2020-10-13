UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Directs CDA To Ensure Cleanliness In Capital City

Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Tuesday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure cleanliness and maintenance in capital city particularly Faisal Masjid.

The committee also recommended that a tree plantation drive should be started in surroundings of Faisal Masjid, Islamabad.

The committee met here at Parliament Lodges in chair of Senator Sitara Ayaz, chairman of the committee. The meeting was also attended by Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Senator Kesho Bai, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Musadik Masood Malik. The committee also recommended that street lights should installed in around Faisal Masjid. Senator Faisal Javed also raised the issue of traffic lights on Margalla road.

Ministry of Climate Change briefed the committee on the import of animals and birds. The committee was informed that ministry allows imports and exports of wildlife species on recommendation of Provincial /Territorial Wildlife Departments. In view of coronavirus 2019 outbreak and due to its zoophytic origin on recommendation of ministry of National food Security and Research import of wildlife species was suspended.

The committee was further informed that as COVID-19 situation is not clear so far, it has been decided that temporary ban on import of wildlife species will be in place until December 31, 2020.

The committee was also briefed on the Air Quality Index of Islamabad. The committee was informed that the capital city has two state of the art Automatic Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations. Both the stations are capable to monitor Nitric Oxide (NO), Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Sulphur dioxide (SO2), Carbon monoxide (CO), Methane (CH4), Non Methane Hydrocarbons (NHHCs) and total Hydrocarbons (THCs).

The committee was further informed that due to closer of factories and industries during COVID-19, Air pollution levels of the capital city have reduced considerably die to reduced fossil fuel consumption in transportation, industries and power plants along with reduction in other sources of pollution left environment of Islamabad at a much better place than before. The committee also discussed cleanliness operation and janitorial services at Faisal Masjid.

