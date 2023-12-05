Senate body directs companies to prioritize skill development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum on Tuesday directed all oil and gas companies to prioritize skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives in the Balochistan province.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai. The purpose of the sub-committee meeting was to assess the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives carried out by oil and gas companies, both public and private, in Balochistan.

During the session, representatives of seven oil and gas companies presented their initiatives and operations.

The Prime Company officials briefed the committee members on their initiatives and schemes.

Subsequently, officers from Al-Haj Company detailed their expenditures, revealing total spending of Rs.300,000 in the Baska North division and approximately Rs.254,908 in the Potwar South division.

Deewan Petroleum offered insights into their spending and schemes from previous years, emphasizing their focus on clean water supply, educational programs, free bus services, and flood relief activities.

Similarly, PGNiG (Polish Oil and Gas Company) explained its main CSR deposits, domains, and social welfare programs, highlighting water supply as their Primary focus to address scarcity in the areas.

Moreover, Orient Petroleum Company showcased their recent projects and raised concerns about water shortages, informing the committee members about their ongoing installation of water pumps in various villages.

KUFPEC (Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration) briefed the committee on their corporate responsibility approach, specifying contributions of Rs. 18 million in Chakwal, Rs. 10 million in Attock, and Rs. 1 million in Kohat.

Additionally, KPOGCL (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited) presented their operations and discoveries, expressing optimism about future discoveries.

Moreover, senior officers from the Oil and Petroleum division provided briefings on the social obligations and proceedings of companies per guidelines from previous years.

They also discussed the operational aspects of companies, noting that there are 15 operating companies, with 8 of them being local.

The senior officers also informed the committee about the collective issues faced by the companies.

They said that the companies are facing the opening of joint accounts in districts, not conducting regular social meetings and diverse political representation in district social committees.