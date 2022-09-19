UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Directs Devising Mechanism For Ads Distribution

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 10:12 PM

The Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday directed the authority concerned to work out a mechanism related to distribution of government advertisements

The committee, which met with Senator Faisal Javed in the chair, expressed displeasure over the disparity in ads distribution to the channels falling in same category.

The committee, which met with Senator Faisal Javed in the chair, expressed displeasure over the disparity in ads distribution to the channels falling in same category.

The officials from the Press Information Department (PID) presented the data related to the total amount spent by the Federal Government on the ads campaigns from 2013 to 2018 and 2018 to April 2022.

Noting that only a few local channels were enlisted with the PID, the committee members directed the department to furnish the details about distribution of ads among the local television channels.

The committee chairman observed that the issues relating to broadcasting, and salaries and pensions of journalists were increasing, which needed to be addressed at the earliest.

A report regarding cutting of trees on the premises of Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi was also tabled before the committee. The Information Ministry was directed to probe the matter further and submit a report what action had been taken against the responsible.

The committee deferred "The protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment ) Bill, 2022" due to the non-presence of its mover Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Besides senators Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Naseema Ehsan, Anwar Lal Dean and Moula Bux Chandio, the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary/ ptv Managing Director, Principal Information Officer, PEMRA Chairman, and representatives from Radio Pakistan and President House.

