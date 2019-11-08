UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs FIA To Provide Details Of 400 Human Trafficking Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:33 PM

Senate body directs FIA to provide details of 400 human trafficking cases

The Senate's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Friday directed the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) to provide details of some 400 human trafficking cases being probed by it by Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Friday directed the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) to provide details of some 400 human trafficking cases being probed by it by Monday.

The committee, which met here with Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair, also directed the FIA senior officers to devise a mechanism for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by senators Najma Hameed, Nighat Mirza, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Molvi Faiz Muhammad and Naseebullah Bazai, besidesc senior officers of the relevant ministries and departments.

The committee also discussed the issue of issuance of licenses for overseas employment. It was informed that at present there were more than 2,246 overseas employment promoters (OEPs in the country, whose licences were renewed keeping in view their performance and as per given criteria.

The OEPs' licences were cancelled for extracting money from intending emigrants for overseas jobs, non-resolution of emigrants' complaints, misconduct or violation of Emigration Ordinance, and advertising fake overseas manpower demand, the committee was told.

The committee members observed that mass awareness campaigns should be launched to make the emigrants aware of their rights and Names of officials whom they could contact in time of need.

The officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that out 10,000 migrants imprisoned in the Jungle Migrants Camp in Vuejak, Bosnia (Herzegovina, around 4,000 were Pakistanis, most of them did not want to return to the country.

The committee directed the ministry to contact the Bosnian embassy as how those Pakistani migrants, who wanted to return to the motherland, could be brought back. The committee chairman sought an update in that regard by Tuesday.

The committee also discussed the issue of rejection of post-graduate medical degrees in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Saudi Arabia Money Federal Investigation Agency From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

57 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven runs, wi ..

1 hour ago

Syrian Constitution Body Must Agree on National Se ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo warns against China, Russia on eve of Berli ..

3 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent food aid, medicines to familie ..

1 hour ago

EU embarrassed by incoming foreign policy chief's ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.