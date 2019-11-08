Senate body directs FIA to provide details of 400 human trafficking cases

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Friday directed the Federal Investigating Agency ( FIA ) to provide details of some 400 human trafficking cases being probed by it by Monday.

The committee, which met here with Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair, also directed the FIA senior officers to devise a mechanism for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by senators Najma Hameed, Nighat Mirza, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Molvi Faiz Muhammad and Naseebullah Bazai, besidesc senior officers of the relevant ministries and departments.

The committee also discussed the issue of issuance of licenses for overseas employment. It was informed that at present there were more than 2,246 overseas employment promoters (OEPs in the country, whose licences were renewed keeping in view their performance and as per given criteria.

The OEPs' licences were cancelled for extracting money from intending emigrants for overseas jobs, non-resolution of emigrants' complaints, misconduct or violation of Emigration Ordinance, and advertising fake overseas manpower demand, the committee was told.

The committee members observed that mass awareness campaigns should be launched to make the emigrants aware of their rights and Names of officials whom they could contact in time of need.

The officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that out 10,000 migrants imprisoned in the Jungle Migrants Camp in Vuejak, Bosnia (Herzegovina, around 4,000 were Pakistanis, most of them did not want to return to the country.

The committee directed the ministry to contact the Bosnian embassy as how those Pakistani migrants, who wanted to return to the motherland, could be brought back. The committee chairman sought an update in that regard by Tuesday.

The committee also discussed the issue of rejection of post-graduate medical degrees in Saudi Arabia.