Senate body directs ministries to issue explosive licenses to eligible contractors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Senate Functional Committee on the Problems of Less Developed Areas Thursday directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure issuance of the explosive licenses (for mining purpose) to eligible contractors within two months.

The committee meeting was held at the Parliament House in the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar said, "The Muslim Bagh area has one of the biggest chromites reserve in the world as the reserves of the mineral being exported worth US $400 million as the largest sum of exports of the country, adding that the mines' owners are facing difficulties in getting explosive material for mining." He said this while showing his reservations that due to unavailability of explosives in Muslim Bagh the mine owners were buying explosives from Peshin.

The authorities concerned should issue the contract license of explosives to the local people without any delay to mitigate their losses, he added.

However, the committee recommended referring the National Explosive Policy to Senate to overcome the anomalies in explosives supply chain in the country in the interest of the national security and promote mining industry which had huge export potential.

Senator Usman Kakar said the case of Babar Enterprises, which was rejected by the ministry of Interior and Ministry of Industries and Production, adding, "But later it has been re-initiated by the ministry of Interior and has given special favour to the applicant who is a former government official.

" He noted, "I strongly oppose such undue favour and I would be going for privilege motion in the House as the Ministry of Interior has pushed back the committee ruling." The officials told the committee that the cases for issuance of explosives license to the contractors for Muslim Bagh had been delayed due to official procedures. They [Ministries Officials] said, "We don't want to block anyone's business and the concerned departments are committed that on receipt of application, each case will be dealt on priority basis." To a question, the secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production said that the authorities had been inspecting the explosive buying process on regular basis and 100 percent monitoring was carried out to ensure full security and transparency.

The committee also recommended to make the rules stricter about the transport, storage, use of explosives as a company storing the explosive in a residential area was posing serious threat to public safety and such practice should be stopped.

Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Sardar Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Kalsoom Parveen, Haji Momin Khan Afrid, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Gianchand and officials of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry Industries and Production were also present in the meeting.