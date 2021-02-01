UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs MMDDB To Upgrade "C" Category Mine To "B"

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Senate body directs MMDDB to upgrade

The Senate Standing Committee Meeting on Petroleum on Monday directed Mine and Mineral Development Department Balochistan (MMDDB) to upgrade "C" category mine to "B" for the safety of the labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee Meeting on Petroleum on Monday directed Mine and Mineral Development Department Balochistan (MMDDB) to upgrade "C" category mine to "B" for the safety of the labour.

"In order to protect lives of labourers all 'C' category mine, which are the riskiest, must be upgraded to category 'B' or be shut down" the senate body issued these directives during a meeting held here. The committee directed MMDDB to notify Rs 500,000 the already agreed upon amount as part of compensation package to be paid by employer immediately.

The committee was presided over by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The committee was informed that the future of LCDC and its employees was deliberated upon by the board of Directors of the Company. The body was directed LCCDC to share audited figures of outstanding liabilities with the government of Sindh within three days after which the committee would reconvene within next 15 days to take a final decision on the matter.

While being briefed on the current situation of pending issue between Federal and Sindh governments for laying 17 Km gas pipeline of imported gas; the committee was informed that that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had laid the subject pipeline in all respect including modification of CTS Bin Qasim and SMS Pakland, Pipeline was commissioned on December, 22 2020.

The committee was informed that following the directives issued by the Prime Minister against fuel smuggling and illegal fuel distribution in the country; National Taskforce had been constituted with the Chief Minister and home secretary as conveners. The committee was further informed that smuggled Iranian diesel fulfilled 19.5 per cent of total demand. The body was also informed that a strategy had been developed by FBR, where in first stage; illegal retail outlets that were prime beneficiaries of the smuggled fuel in the three provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be sealed. As per devised strategy, in the second phase the situation in Balochistan would be addressed.The committee asked the government to provide alternate source of livelihood to those who are affected by this measure in Balochistan.The meeting was attended by Senators Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Lt. General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi,Mir Muhammad Yousuf Badini and Shamim Afridi along-with the Minster for Petroleum, and senior officers from the Petroleum Division, Department of Energy Government of Sindh, Labour and manpower department, government of Balochistan along with all concerned.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Bin Qasim December Gas FBR SMS 2020 Afridi All From Government Share Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Labour

Recent Stories

PIEDMC to supply power to its Industrial estates

3 minutes ago

Wildlife Deptt confiscates more than 50 hunting do ..

3 minutes ago

Encroachment material confiscated during operation ..

3 minutes ago

Apex committee finalize GB development package

7 minutes ago

IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening sec ..

7 minutes ago

60 poultry units distributed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.