Senate Body directs PC to expedite process for approval PC-1 of Naulong dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission (PC) to expedite the process of approving PC-1 of Naulong dam.

The Committee which met with Shammim Afridi in the Chair discussed Naulong dam, Kacchi Canal and payment of royalty on account of electricity generation to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Committee was informed that WAPDA had submitted revised PC-1 of the project in November last year to the Planning Commission and nine months have been passed but yet to be approved.

The officials of WAPDA further said that the Asian Development Bank would provide 80 per cent funds for the project while the government of Pakistan would bear remaining 20 per cent.

It was further informed that the Planning Commission was not approving PC-1 of the project due the issue of development command area by the Balochistan government.

The Senate Panel was told that Rs.1.5 billion was specified for the acquisition of the land for the project in the PC-1.

WAPDA would start procurement process after the approval of PC-1 of the project.

The Committee also expressed dismay over delay in payment of net hydel profit to KPK.

Vice Chairman NEPRA apprised the committee that KPK government owed Rs 91 billion to WAPDA under net hydel profit. Similarly, the WAPDA owed Rs.200 billion to Central Power Purchasing Agency, it was further told.

Senator Sabir Shah asked about payment schedule to the province. DG WAPDA Finance told that CPPA would confirm the payment schedule.

The meeting was attended by Senators Usman Kakak, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Hasil Bizenjo, Sabir Shah and IRSA Chairman, officials of WAPDA, Balochistan Irrigation department, Federal Flood Commission.