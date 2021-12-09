Senate body directs Power Division to remove obstacles in electricity generation

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday directed the Power Division to remove all obstacles to generate electricity through alternative energy sources in order to reap its maximum benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday directed the Power Division to remove all obstacles to generate electricity through alternative energy sources in order to reap its maximum benefits.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair discussed rehabilitation of de-licensed public sector power generation plants, improvement of all GENCOs, circular debt etc.

The committee observed that energy crisis could be curtailed through promotion of alternative energy in the country.

The Committee deliberated over rehabilitation of de-licensed Public Sector power generation plants and improvements of all GENCOs and recommended that GENCO-I should be run on LNG instead of furnace oil.

The expenditures made by Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supply Companies (HESCO and SEPCO) under development, maintenance and procurement of material heads from June 2008 to-date were also discussed.

The Committee was provided details of rehabilitation plans of TPS Jamshoro, Kotri, Guddu.

The Chairman Committee showed grave concerns regarding delays in the rehabilitation of public sector power plants and said it was imperative that the power sector should be revamped.

Discussing the menace of Circular Debt, the Committee inquired about payments that were to be made by K-Electric, since it owed an amount of PKR 53 billion to Government.

It was asserted by the Members of the Committee that the Power Division must ensure that these payments were made at the earliest.

K-Electric, in previous meetings had admitted that in 2005 it had no liability on the government and hence it would pay back the said amount.

It was unanimously decided by the Committee that action must be taken within two weeks by the Power Division.

Taking up the case of illegal appointments, the Committee discussed the case of CFO HESCO, who within a period of 5 months spent an amount of Rs 24 million on the board meetings.

The Committee stressed the need for strict measures and directed that the case must be forwarded to FIA for further investigation.

Discussing the expenditures made by HESCO and SEPCO, the Committee dissatisfied with the data and directed that all relevant data must be submitted to the Committee within a week.

Senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Sana Jamali and senior officers of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NEPRA along with all concerned departments attended the meeting.