Senate body directs PWD to transfer possession of Constantia Lodge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Tuesday directed the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) to facilitate the demarcation process and transfer possession of the Constantia Lodge to the ministry, as well as to resolve all related issues.

The Senate body that met here with Nasir Mehmood in the chair addressed agenda items, examining the jurisdiction, mechanisms, and processes for implementing the Building Code of Pakistan 2021, including the Seismic Provisions of 2007 and environmental protection measures nationwide.

It was noted that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) oversees the building code and that notifications are issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The code establishes minimum standards for building safety, structural integrity, and sustainability.

Provinces can modify specific provisions to address regional characteristics, such as seismic risks and climate conditions.

Local planning departments evaluate submitted plans for compliance with structural and environmental standards, often involving expert consultants.

Senator Bilal Ahmed raised concerns that the involvement of consultants and contractors could lead to fraud and urged the need for clearly specified authorizations.

It was revealed that approximately 90% of buildings do not conform to approved structures.

The committee highlighted that while the Building Code of Pakistan 2022 provides a framework for safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible construction, it lacks the authority to approve building plans or monitor construction; these powers rest with local departments.

The committee emphasized that the building code should reflect geographic needs and preserve national heritage, directing that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) be called to provide a briefing on building construction approvals.

In another agenda item, the committee reviewed the status of efforts to reclaim Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) land at Kashmir Point, Murree, which has been illegally occupied by the District Administration.

The PWD reported that a meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) clarified that the land is in PWD's possession, requiring demarcation for resolution.

The committee was informed that legal actions regarding claims by the heirs of the land's original founder are being vigorously pursued.

The committee also received a detailed presentation on the Skyline Apartment project, the new Islamabad airport, and the Sky Garden housing scheme, including updates on the mobilization advance recovered from a defunct contractor.

The Skyline Apartments project is planned on 225 kanals of land, consisting of 30 blocks and 3,945 apartments, with the FGE Housing Authority and joint venture partners holding respective shares of 90% and 10%.

The total project cost is estimated at PKR 27.61 billion, with construction costs at PKR 23.78 billion. Work has been stalled since April 2023 due to unprecedented price hikes, leading to a default by the contractor. Committees have been formed to revive the project and reassess pricing.

A briefing on the Sky Garden housing scheme indicated that a land-sharing joint venture agreement was signed between FGEHA and M/S Commoners Sky Garden (CSG) for approximately 11,000 kanals.

The project, initiated in 2019, was halted due to a NAB inquiry regarding land encroachment. Following advocacy from FGEHA, NAB issued an NOC, allowing development to proceed on a clear 1,986 kanals of land in Mouza Karthar for the first phase.

The committee also discussed the mobilization advance of PKR 716,243,408 owed to M/S HRK, with PKR 14,380,721 recovered in interim payment certificates, leaving a net outstanding balance of PKR 701,862,687. Additionally, the committee reviewed the contractor's assets, totaling PKR 637,495,606.

Regarding actions taken by FGEHA, it was reported that the case has been referred to the FIA. Liquidation of the performance security bond is in process with United Insurance Company Limited, and legal action is being initiated against UICL.

The committee directed that the Deputy Commissioner of Murree and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi be summoned for an update on the matter.

Participants included Senators Bilal Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Raja Nasir Abbass, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Husna Bano, Saifullah Abro, and Senator Hidayatullah Khan. Senior officials of related departments were also in attendance.