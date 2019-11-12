Senate body directs SSECHS management to ensure transparency in providing plots

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Senate Special Committee on Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (SSECHS) on Tuesday directed the society management to ensure transparency and provide maximum relief to the poor members in providing plots.

Convener of the committee Senator Naseebullah Bazai said the Senate chairman had keen interest in resolving the issues of SSECHS.

Naseebullah said, "We should go through proper channel and should work together to facilitate the affected masses." He directed the officials to take the committee into confidence on any issue regarding the society.

Bazai said there should be six members in the management committee of SSECHS from Senate employees, but there were only four and two had already resigned from their posts.

The committee recommended increasing the number of Senate employees in management committee of the society to protect the rights of the Senate employees.

The committee expressed their concerns over the extravagant management of the SSECHS and directed to minimize the number of members of the management committee to observe austerity.

The president of the SSECHS briefed the committee regarding the membership and election procedure of the management committee.

"There are total 3,700 members of the society and only 700 of them are employees of the Senate," he told the committee.

The society having 1400 kanal total land and the 679 kanals has been occupied by the society, the president said while briefing about the society's status of land.

He said around 50 percent development work of the society had been completed and the remaining work would be started after the completion of all legal formalities.