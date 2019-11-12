UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs SSECHS Management To Ensure Transparency In Providing Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Senate body directs SSECHS management to ensure transparency in providing plots

Senate Special Committee on Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (SSECHS) on Tuesday directed the society management to ensure transparency and provide maximum relief to the poor members in providing plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Special Committee on Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (SSECHS) on Tuesday directed the society management to ensure transparency and provide maximum relief to the poor members in providing plots.

Convener of the committee Senator Naseebullah Bazai said the Senate chairman had keen interest in resolving the issues of SSECHS.

Naseebullah said, "We should go through proper channel and should work together to facilitate the affected masses." He directed the officials to take the committee into confidence on any issue regarding the society.

Bazai said there should be six members in the management committee of SSECHS from Senate employees, but there were only four and two had already resigned from their posts.

The committee recommended increasing the number of Senate employees in management committee of the society to protect the rights of the Senate employees.

The committee expressed their concerns over the extravagant management of the SSECHS and directed to minimize the number of members of the management committee to observe austerity.

The president of the SSECHS briefed the committee regarding the membership and election procedure of the management committee.

"There are total 3,700 members of the society and only 700 of them are employees of the Senate," he told the committee.

The society having 1400 kanal total land and the 679 kanals has been occupied by the society, the president said while briefing about the society's status of land.

He said around 50 percent development work of the society had been completed and the remaining work would be started after the completion of all legal formalities.

Related Topics

Election Senate Poor All From Housing

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islam ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council issues resolution classi ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC partners with Abu Dhabi’s Group 42 to deve ..

5 minutes ago

DLD to hold International Real Estate Conference 2 ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Supports Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri's A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.