Senate Body directs to allot houses at Ministers' Enclave as per rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Standing Committee on Housing and Works Monday directed to ensure allotment of houses in the Ministers' Enclave as per rules and get vacated illegally occupied accommodations.

The committee, which met here Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi in the chair, was given detailed briefing on rules with regard to allotment of houses in the Ministers' Enclave along with details of allottees.

The committee took strict notice over illegal allotment of houses, which it directed the authorities to get vacated. The committee chairman said a uniform policy should be adopted during allotment of houses and merit should not be ignored.

The meeting was attended by senators Naseeb Ullah Bazai, Lt General (retd) Salahuddin Trimzi, Anwer Lal Din, Behramand Khan Tangi and Brigadier (retd) John Kenneth Williams, Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb and other officials from the Ministry of Housing.

The committee was told that the Estate Office got vacated 1,345 illegally occupied houses during the last one year. The performance of Estate Office was appreciated in this regard.

The committee was also briefed about the policy with regard to allotment of suites in Gulhasn-e-Jinnah and retention policy of government accommodations after retirements and death of government employees.

The committee directed to the Secretary Housing and Works to follow policy of merit during the allotment process.