UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs To Allot Houses At Ministers' Enclave As Per Rules

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:19 AM

Senate Body directs to allot houses at Ministers' Enclave as per rules

The Senate's Standing Committee on Housing and Works Monday directed to ensure allotment of houses in the Ministers' Enclave as per rules and get vacated illegally occupied accommodations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Housing and Works Monday directed to ensure allotment of houses in the Ministers' Enclave as per rules and get vacated illegally occupied accommodations.

The committee, which met here Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi in the chair, was given detailed briefing on rules with regard to allotment of houses in the Ministers' Enclave along with details of allottees.

The committee took strict notice over illegal allotment of houses, which it directed the authorities to get vacated. The committee chairman said a uniform policy should be adopted during allotment of houses and merit should not be ignored.

The meeting was attended by senators Naseeb Ullah Bazai, Lt General (retd) Salahuddin Trimzi, Anwer Lal Din, Behramand Khan Tangi and Brigadier (retd) John Kenneth Williams, Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb and other officials from the Ministry of Housing.

The committee was told that the Estate Office got vacated 1,345 illegally occupied houses during the last one year. The performance of Estate Office was appreciated in this regard.

The committee was also briefed about the policy with regard to allotment of suites in Gulhasn-e-Jinnah and retention policy of government accommodations after retirements and death of government employees.

The committee directed to the Secretary Housing and Works to follow policy of merit during the allotment process.

Related Topics

Senate Tangi From Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

US Does Everything to Prevent Creation of Syria Co ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Germany's AfD Says Prepares for Possible Snap Gene ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.